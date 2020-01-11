Iran admits 'unforgivable mistake' of downing Ukrainian jet
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () The Ukrainian passenger jet had crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target'' amid heightened tensions with the US.
Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in...