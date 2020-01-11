Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran admits 'unforgivable mistake' of downing Ukrainian jet

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Ukrainian passenger jet had crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target'' amid heightened tensions with the US.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet 00:42

 Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian aircraft due to 'human error' | OneIndia News [Video]Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian aircraft due to 'human error' | OneIndia News

In a big admission, Iran has said that it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian plane which crashed near the Tehran airport killing all 176 people on board. After days of denying claims that it was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran [Video]Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Iran has denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's 'Unforgivable Mistake' Downing Jet Elicits Furor At Home And Abroad

After days of denials, Iran's admission that one of its missiles mistakenly downed a Ukrainian plane has enraged world leaders. But back in Tehran, the reaction...
NPR

Iran plane crash: Ukrainian jet was 'unintentionally' shot down - state TV

Iran had so far denied responsibility for Wednesday's Ukrainian plane crash, which killed 176 people.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBS NewsFrance 24NYTimes.comFOXNews.comReutersNPR

Tweets about this

Inartica

Garland 🌏🕊 Tulsi 🕊🌍 Does the US ever apologizes for mistakes?… Rouhani: Downing of Ukraine jet an 'unforgivable' mistake - CGTN https://t.co/PjsAkVY9xk 50 minutes ago

twilight2000

twilight2000 RT @SafetyPinDaily: 'Unforgivable mistake': Iran admits 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian airliner || Via Deutsche Welle https://t.… 53 minutes ago

mtmjr77

Michael T. Maloney Ukrainian Plane Crash: Protests Erupt After Iran Admits 'Unforgivable Mistake' : NPR https://t.co/1Tw4k7iPtc 56 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Protests Erupt After Iran Admits ‘Unforgivable Mistake’ : NPR https://t.co/GsG4ooGSAH https://t.co/dR0Ijebowt 1 hour ago

FarooqiAdeela

Film Resource Centre RT @AJEnglish: "My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. Investigations continue to ident… 1 hour ago

SafetyPinDaily

SafetyPin-Daily 'Unforgivable mistake': Iran admits 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian airliner || Via Deutsche Welle https://t.co/jUReIKVGXK 1 hour ago

platines

Beler Bekdogan Will you only excuse when it is going to be an nucleer missle? https://t.co/1yIAeWZjXN Iran admits 'unforgivable m… https://t.co/VZDIRG3GPz 2 hours ago

cali_jbpatriot

JB Cali Deplorable ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BradleeDean1: Iran Admits To Downing Ukrainian Jetliner - Mistook For Cruise Missile: Iranian President Calls It "Great Tragedy & Unfor… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.