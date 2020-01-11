Global  

Thousands protest against Poland's plan to discipline judges

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people, including judges and lawyers from many EU member states, marched through Warsaw on Saturday to protest against what they say are government attempts to curb the powers of the judiciary in Poland.
