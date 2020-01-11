Bertold Kittel „Thousands of people, including judges and lawyers from many EU member states, marched through Warsaw on Saturday t… https://t.co/J7vKgVUc1c 1 minute ago

Ewa Jędrych RT @Reuters: Thousands protest against Poland's plan to discipline judges https://t.co/Kh6n7rTCbr https://t.co/BRgKzf3gOo 1 minute ago

Kaja Niemirska-Kubic RT @RnEngstad: To all of you who took to the streets of Warsaw today: We are thousands who could not join, but who supported every step y… 2 minutes ago

Philip Buisseret RT @ParlGov: #Poland Thousands protest against Poland's plan to discipline judges https://t.co/ybLeyD9M82 #news 7 minutes ago

MadziaWardzyniakowa 😈 RT @wkrawcz1: Mrs @vonderleyen, Poles waiting for interim measures to protect the rule of law. cc: @EU_Commission RT please https://t.co/VD… 11 minutes ago

Lynn O'Keeffe RT @beanerclarke: "We've come here to support Polish judges. We are here for the rule of law, not for politics," John MacMenamin, a judge o… 11 minutes ago

Dorota RT @Reuters: Thousands protest against Poland's plan to discipline judges https://t.co/CnezVkIkKY https://t.co/tDiz0YXhUo 14 minutes ago