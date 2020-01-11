Global  

Officials: 3 dead in Alabama, bringing storm death toll to 7

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Officials: 3 dead in Alabama, bringing storm death toll to 7BENTON, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service reports three storm-related deaths in Alabama, bringing the number of people killed following severe storms to at least seven. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said via Twitter that the three Alabama deaths occurred in Pickens County. Three other people have died in Louisiana and one fatality […]
