Officials: 3 dead in Alabama, bringing storm death toll to 7 Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

BENTON, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service reports three storm-related deaths in Alabama, bringing the number of people killed following severe storms to at least seven. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said via Twitter that the three Alabama deaths occurred in Pickens County. Three other people have died in Louisiana and one fatality […] BENTON, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service reports three storm-related deaths in Alabama, bringing the number of people killed following severe storms to at least seven. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said via Twitter that the three Alabama deaths occurred in Pickens County. Three other people have died in Louisiana and one fatality […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this