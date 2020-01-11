Global  

Wake Forest QB Newman transferring to Georgia for final year

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — With Jake Fromm heading to the NFL, quarterback Jamie Newman announced Saturday he will transfer to Georgia from Wake Forest for his final college season. Newman is coming off his first full year as the Demon Deacons’ starter. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards, with 26 touchdowns and […]
