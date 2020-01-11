Global  

Furor in Iran and Abroad After Tehran Admits Downing Ukrainian Jetliner

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Ukrainian officials suggest Iran would not have admitted responsibility if investigators from Ukraine had not found missile debris in the crash wreckage.
News video: Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176 02:14

 A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board. Joe Davies reports.

Iran Admits Its Military 'Unintentionally' Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner [Video]Iran Admits Its Military 'Unintentionally" Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner

Iran has announced that its military `unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. The statement Saturday morning blames "human error" for the shootdown.

Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM [Video]Some debris moved from Iran crash site to airport hangar -Canada FM

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he 'understood' that some of the debris from the Ukrainian airliner crash in Tehran has been moved to a hangar at the airport to reconstruct..

Iran denies downing Ukraine plane, asks for proof

Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's national aviation dept addressing a presser denied Western allegations that Iran's missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed...
IndiaTimes

Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner, U.S., Canadian officials say

Evidence indicates it is “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran late Tuesday, U.S. and Canadian...
Japan Today

Tweets about this

karinsabatini1

Numbers Diva RT @mdubowitz: Iranians were never “united in outraged grief” after killing of Suleimani. That was incorrect reporting. Their anger again… 3 seconds ago

MokhtarGhazzawi

مختار غزّاوي RT @aliShihabi: Maybe the Iranians cynically allowed 9 aircraft to leave hoping that US missiles may bring one down accidentally? Otherwise… 55 seconds ago

bakhtia08577922

Hooman Bakhtiar RT @yjtorbati: Utterly damning details here from Ukrainian officials about the duplicity of the Iranian government and how it was forced to… 56 seconds ago

islam48575236

NoIslam5 RT @StarTribune: Iran's stunning admission that its forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian jetliner — reversing three days of denial — spar… 1 minute ago

sydnets

Sydney Netter RT @SangerNYT: To summarize: The Iranians lied about “mechanical failure” when they knew the truth. They bulldozed the wreckage to hide the… 2 minutes ago

EDUBOY777

EDU RT @gntlman: Furor in Iran and Abroad After Tehran Admits Downing Ukrainian Jetliner https://t.co/Jh6MnBpMre 2 minutes ago

paula_span

Paula Span RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Iran’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian jet has fanned growing fury at home and abroad. “Khamenei is a m… 2 minutes ago

MichaelBKelley

Michael B. Kelley RT @michaeldweiss: Why did Iran take responsibility? They had no choice. Missile strike evidence found among the wreckage they didn’t manag… 3 minutes ago

