Numbers Diva RT @mdubowitz: Iranians were never “united in outraged grief” after killing of Suleimani. That was incorrect reporting. Their anger again… 3 seconds ago مختار غزّاوي RT @aliShihabi: Maybe the Iranians cynically allowed 9 aircraft to leave hoping that US missiles may bring one down accidentally? Otherwise… 55 seconds ago Hooman Bakhtiar RT @yjtorbati: Utterly damning details here from Ukrainian officials about the duplicity of the Iranian government and how it was forced to… 56 seconds ago NoIslam5 RT @StarTribune: Iran's stunning admission that its forces accidentally downed a Ukrainian jetliner — reversing three days of denial — spar… 1 minute ago Sydney Netter RT @SangerNYT: To summarize: The Iranians lied about “mechanical failure” when they knew the truth. They bulldozed the wreckage to hide the… 2 minutes ago EDU RT @gntlman: Furor in Iran and Abroad After Tehran Admits Downing Ukrainian Jetliner https://t.co/Jh6MnBpMre 2 minutes ago Paula Span RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Iran’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian jet has fanned growing fury at home and abroad. “Khamenei is a m… 2 minutes ago Michael B. Kelley RT @michaeldweiss: Why did Iran take responsibility? They had no choice. Missile strike evidence found among the wreckage they didn’t manag… 3 minutes ago