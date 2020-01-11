Global  

North Dakota St. wins 8th FCS title 28-20 over James Madison

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, and North Dakota State held on to claim its eighth FCS national championship with a 28-20 win over James Madison on Saturday. James Hendricks had an interception at the goal line in […]
Bison win 8th FCS title; 1st since 1894 to go 16-0

North Dakota State completed the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894, beating James Madison to win its third straight FCS national...
ESPN

North Dakota St. wins 8th FCS title 28-20 over James Madison

North Dakota St. wins 8th FCS title 28-20 over James MadisonNorth Dakota State won its eighth FCS national championship in nine years
FOX Sports


