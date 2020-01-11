Global  

Oman Selects Haitham Bin Tariq to Succeed Venerable Sultan Qaboos

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Oman Selects Haitham Bin Tariq to Succeed Venerable Sultan QaboosOman's venerable ruler, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who ruled his strategic Gulf emirate — adjacent to Iran — for nearly 50 years, has died after a long illness. The country's royal family chose the late Sultan's cousin, Haitham Bin Tariq, to succeed him, in accordance with his last testament. Oman's royal family met Saturday, following the death overnight of the late Sultan Qaboos, and appointed his cousin, Haitham Bin Tariq, to succeed...
News video: Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new sultan 02:27

 The former culture minister has been named as successor to late Sultan Qaboos.

Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos [Video]Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos

Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos, who transformed his nation and became a vital mediator in a turbulent region.View..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:50Published

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media [Video]Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies: State media

The 79-year-old monarch had ruled the sultanate since 1970 and transformed it into a modern state.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 14:07Published


Haitham bin Tariq 'named successor' to Oman's Sultan Qaboos

Local media report the former culture minister has been sworn in before the ruling family council.
Al Jazeera

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's sultan

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said was sworn in on Saturday as Oman's new sultan to succeed his cousin Qaboos bin Said. The late...
MENAFN.com

