Boeser scores twice in Canucks’ 6-3 win over Sabres

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Saturday. Boeser had two goals and Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, which had dropped consecutive games by a combined 14-4. Loui Eriksson had an empty-netter, […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Boeser scores twice in Canucks' 6-3 win over Sabres

Boeser scores twice in Canucks' 6-3 win over SabresBrock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres
FOX Sports

Brock Boeser scores twice to help Canucks halt 2-game skid

Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the hometwon Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Saturday. Jacob Markstrom...
CBC.ca

