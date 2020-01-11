Boeser scores twice in Canucks’ 6-3 win over Sabres

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Saturday. Boeser had two goals and Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, which had dropped consecutive games by a combined 14-4. Loui Eriksson had an empty-netter, […]


