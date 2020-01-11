Indiana State goes wire-to-wire in win over Illinois State

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Indiana State to a 65-52 win over Illinois State on Saturday. Indiana State scored the first eight points, led 29-21 at halftime and by as many as 18 points (63-45) in the second half. Tyreke Key had 17 points and […]


