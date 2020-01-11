Global  

Potter leads Wisconsin to 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin over No. 20 Penn State 58-49 on Saturday. Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who bounced back nicely after losing 71-70 to […]
