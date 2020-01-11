Potter leads Wisconsin to 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin over No. 20 Penn State 58-49 on Saturday. Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who bounced back nicely after losing 71-70 to […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Blend Extra: The 2020 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show Whether you're planning to build your dream home from the ground up or turn your current house into your forever home, the 2020 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show, presented by Nonn's, is the premier.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:01Published 2 days ago Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Memphis Tigers. He says that he is interested to see just how good Memphis is.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:06Published on December 16, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs No. 20 Penn State Wisconsin looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 20 Penn State

FOX Sports 2 days ago





Tweets about this