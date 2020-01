🎆 Keep #Harry in your prayers, just wants to move his family out of the proximity of Child Rapist #PrinceAndrew and t… https://t.co/rSNxkll6yp 2 hours ago Outlook Magazine Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have called on aides to find a "workable solution" to the future of Prince Har… https://t.co/ZI2nKohNQy 2 days ago Anna Cottage The Queen it is said is "deeply distressed" and that "Her authority within Her own Family has been directly flouted… https://t.co/DrRId9GaMN 2 days ago Silver-Spooned-Fiasco RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals are calling on aides to find a “workable solution” to the future of Prince Harry an… 2 days ago Al Arabiya English Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals are calling on aides to find a “workable solution” to the future of Prince Har… https://t.co/ZEWfojxISb 2 days ago Newsfile Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have called on aides to find a “workable solution” to the future of Prince Har… https://t.co/DXiu5hOpN1 2 days ago ANews Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have called on aides to find a "workable solution" to the future of Prince Har… https://t.co/3Yuyp6QqKJ 2 days ago