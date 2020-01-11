NBC Sports hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick apologizes for inappropriate comments

NBC Sports suspended hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick after his comments on a recent podcast. Roenick has apologized and said he went "too far."

Recent related news from verified sources Former NBC Hockey Analyst Jeremy Roenick Belatedly Apologizes for Kathryn Tappen Threesome Remark Former NBC hockey analyst and former Chicago Blackhawks forward Jeremy Roenick has belatedly apologized for a remark he made about a threesome with co-worker...

The Wrap 4 hours ago





