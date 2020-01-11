Global  

Edwards lifts Charlotte over Old Dominion 53-47

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Edwards had 12 points as Charlotte defeated Old Dominion 53-47 on Saturday. Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Charlotte (9-5, 3-0 Conference USA) scored 23 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 20 first-half points for Old Dominion marked the fewest […]
