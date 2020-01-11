Global  

Suzuki beats Ashton in women's BDO final

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Mikuru Suzuki defends her women's BDO World Darts Championship title by beating four-time winner Lisa Ashton 3-0 in the final.
Japanese star Suzuki defends women's world darts title

Japanese darts sensation Mikuru Suzuki produced a brilliant performance to down world number one Lisa Ashton in straight sets and claim her second straight...
Japan Today

Greaves, 16, denied spot in BDO final

Teenage debutant Beau Greaves is denied a place in the BDO women's World Darts Championship final by Japan's Mikuru Suzuki in London.
BBC News


