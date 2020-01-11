Suzuki beats Ashton in women's BDO final

Mikuru Suzuki defends her women's BDO World Darts Championship title by beating four-time winner Lisa Ashton 3-0 in the final.

Japanese star Suzuki defends women's world darts title Japanese darts sensation Mikuru Suzuki produced a brilliant performance to down world number one Lisa Ashton in straight sets and claim her second straight...

Japan Today 6 days ago



Greaves, 16, denied spot in BDO final Teenage debutant Beau Greaves is denied a place in the BDO women's World Darts Championship final by Japan's Mikuru Suzuki in London.

BBC News 1 week ago





