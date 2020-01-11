Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Great sadness': Victorian firefighter Bill Slade dies while battling Omeo blaze

SBS Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The death toll from Victoria's bushfire crisis has risen to four after firefighter Bill Slade died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Great sadness': Victorian firefighter dies while battling Omeo blaze

The death toll from Victoria's bushfire crisis has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.
SBS

Victorian father-of-two Bill Slade dies battling Omeo bushfire

Mr Slade had worked with Parks Victoria for more than four decades and had been acknowledged with a commendation for his work in November.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cathcarboon

Cathryn Carboon RT @SBSNews: The death toll from Victoria's bushfire crisis has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpi… 2 hours ago

jsam_1967

Juliane Samara RT @YODsupporter: A Victorian firefighter has died while battling the Omeo blaze https://t.co/7jQMqIZW0M 4 hours ago

ChrisOgilvieSnr

Media Reform ...... RT @max_power50: 'Great sadness': Victorian firefighter dies while battling Omeo blaze https://t.co/ujrUlEvjs9 via @SBSNews4 hours ago

SquidAppAU

SQUID App Australia 'Great sadness': Victorian firefighter dies while battling Omeo blaze https://t.co/PlFsGKc5tx via @SquidAppAU 5 hours ago

max_power50

Max Power 'Great sadness': Victorian firefighter dies while battling Omeo blaze https://t.co/ujrUlEvjs9 via @SBSNews5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.