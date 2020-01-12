Global  

Ravens RB Ingram, TE Andrews avoid inactive list vs Titans

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram avoided the inactive list and was expected to suit up in Baltimore’s playoff opener against Tennessee on Saturday night. Ingram hasn’t played since hurting his calf in the fourth quarter of a game against Cleveland on Dec. 22. He rushed for 1,018 yards this season. Ravens tight […]
