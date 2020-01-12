Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How the 49ers Beat the Vikings to Advance to the N.F.C. Championship Game

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The 49ers defeated the Vikings, 27-10, in dominating fashion, including two rushing touchdowns and by capitalizing on Vikings mistakes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Niners Fans Cheer Team in First Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium [Video]Bay Area Niners Fans Cheer Team in First Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium

Team coverage as the 49ers closed in on a victory over the Vikings Saturday afternoon. Da Lin and Betty Yu report. (1-11-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:52Published

Sun Country Airlines Flew Fans To The Vikings Game Aboard A Charter Flight [Video]Sun Country Airlines Flew Fans To The Vikings Game Aboard A Charter Flight

The game kicks off in San Francisco this afternoon, Jennifer Mayerle reports (0:32). WCCO Saturday Morning — January 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

49ers run over Vikings, advance to host NFC Championship Game

The 49ers had little trouble dispatching the Vikings via the run game and pass rush, and San Francisco will advance to the NFC title game.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournals

Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins & the Vikings outplayed Drew Brees & the Saints on Sunday

Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins & the Vikings outplayed Drew Brees & the Saints on SundayGreg Jennings recaps the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints Wild Card game and discusses how the Vikings outplayed the Saints in the matchup. Vikings beat...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheSleagueFF

Tmish the Commish New on SI: 49ers Knock Out Vikings 27-10, Advance to the NFC Championship https://t.co/K5laR1FniD 8 minutes ago

SoCalHawk12

Scott Kingery 49ers Knock Out Vikings 27-10, Advance to the NFC Championship https://t.co/tjmc5grtrx #seahawks 17 minutes ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump How the 49ers Beat the Vikings to Advance to the N.F.C. Championship Game https://t.co/TyOCrOVFJD 20 minutes ago

MarigoldSugar

Marigold RT @KION546: TOUCHDOWN! 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings to advance to NFC championship. https://t.co/tH4p8CgX9E 22 minutes ago

extinguisherguy

Scott Meadows 49ers advance to NFC Championship game, beat Vikings 27-10 in divisional round https://t.co/pfLRvHWDAs 23 minutes ago

PadresCentral

Bill Center RT @AP_NFL: FINAL: 49ers beat Vikings 27-10, advance to NFC Championship to face either Seahawks or Packers. Full AP coverage: https://t.c… 31 minutes ago

NYDNSports

NY Daily News Sports 49ers squash Vikings to make NFC title game, no quarterback required: https://t.co/9mkIOU2FPZ @FourVerts https://t.co/l4bwxfdn7a 39 minutes ago

prodreamer1

pro dreamer @49ers Wow the San Francisco shitkickers (nee 49ers). Beat the vikings to advance. 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.