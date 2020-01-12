Global  

Malta: Robert Abela to replace scandal-tarnished Joseph Muscat as PM

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Robert Abela will be sworn in on Monday. Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to resign over a probe into the murder of an investigative journalist.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder 02:21

 Robert Abela will replace Joseph Muscat who was forced to announce his resignation after mass protests in December.

Recent related news from verified sources

Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

Robert Abela will replace Joseph Muscat who was forced to announce his resignation after mass protests in December.
Al Jazeera

Lawmaker, son of ex-president, to be Malta’s next premier

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A first-term lawmaker whose father was Malta’s president has been chosen to be the country’s prime minister. The count on Sunday...
Seattle Times

