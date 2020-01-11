Global  

Rashford hits double as Man United beats Norwich 4-0 in EPL

WorldNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Rashford hits double as Man United beats Norwich 4-0 in EPLMarcus Rashford has marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over last-place Norwich in the English Premier League ......
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class 01:05

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after the 22-year-old marked his 200th Manchester United appearance with two goals in a 4-0 defeat of Norwich. Rashford is the third youngest player in United’s history to reach that landmark and his double against the Canaries at Old Trafford on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Rashford can be world class!' [Video]'Rashford can be world class!'

Soccer Saturday pundit Joleon Lescott was in high praise of Marcus Rashford in Man United's 4-0 rout of Norwich.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Marcus Rashford injury after Norwich brace

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Marcus Rashford injury after Norwich braceMarcus Rashford has been in the goals for United recently and fans will be hoping he is fit for the upcoming Liverpool clash
Daily Star Also reported by •Team TalkSoccerNews.com

Sport24.co.za | Rashford strikes twice as Man Utd crush Norwich

Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 Premier League victory over bottom side Norwich on Saturday.
News24


