Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australia fires: PM admits mistakes in handling of crisis

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Scott Morrison responds to criticism over the bushfires, proposing an inquiry into the crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee [Video]Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee

Bushfire crisis kills volunteer firefighter as authorities urge residents of five Melbourne suburbs to evacuate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published


Tweets about this

SherrylCouchman

Sherryl Couchman Lucky he has the privilege of regrets, people and animals sadly perished thanks to the I competency of… https://t.co/Hr1juID6t4 10 seconds ago

nenadzanko

Nenad Zanko BBC News - Australia fires: PM admits mistakes in handling of crisis https://t.co/HqgCEg0roL 1 minute ago

maybel65

Maybel Sofia RT @BBCWorld: Australia fires: PM admits mistakes in handling of crisis https://t.co/nukyOeogWw 7 minutes ago

AndrewW66619812

Andy_Weeble_Weaver⚫🕯️🌍#XR#Green#GTTO RT @openpodbaydoor_: This scumbag arsehole regrets - what a tosser! BBC News - Australia fires: PM admits mistakes in handling of crisis h… 13 minutes ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar BBC News - Australia fires: PM admits mistakes in handling of crisis https://t.co/fbGrtJ3pt7 14 minutes ago

openpodbaydoor_

USS London 🍊=💩😲👎 and #NotMyPM This scumbag arsehole regrets - what a tosser! BBC News - Australia fires: PM admits mistakes in handling of crisis https://t.co/MRQ1jtQweD 16 minutes ago

SiouxCityIow

Sioux City Iowa * Firefighter dies as Australia plans to adapt to wildfires  USA TODAY * Australia fires: PM admits mistakes in han… https://t.co/hZIobJ3tt6 21 minutes ago

CampbellJoyelle

Join Lennon RT @amadril: BBC News - Australia fires: PM admits mistakes in handling of crisis https://t.co/u7aIBk5Nw9 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.