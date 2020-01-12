Tre Jones scores 23, No. 2 Duke routs Wake Forest 90-59

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jones scored 23 points to help No. 2 Duke handle Wake Forest 90-59 on Saturday night. Cassius Stanley added 16 points for the Blue Devils (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 53% from the field. Duke scored on eight of its first nine possessions to take control early. The […]


