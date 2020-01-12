Global  

Lucas scores career-high 31, Milwaukee tops Green Bay, 87-80

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
ASHWAUBENON, Wisc. (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas had a career-high 31 points as Milwaukee topped Green Bay 87-80 on Saturday night. Lucas hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. Darius Roy had 23 points for Milwaukee (8-9, 3-2 Horizon League), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Josh Thomas […]
Minnett, Burk send IUPUI past Green Bay 93-78

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jaylen Minnett notched a career-high 31 points and Marcus Burk scored 27 to power IUPUI to a 93-78 victory over Green Bay on Sunday....
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Lucas’ layup at buzzer gives Milwaukee Panthers 64-62 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas took an inbounds pass with 4.2 seconds left and drove the length of the floor to score the winning layup and give Milwaukee a...
Seattle Times

