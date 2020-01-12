Global  

Boyd sparks California Baptist past Grand Canyon, 61-57

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Boyd had 16 points as California Baptist edged past Grand Canyon 61-57 on Saturday night. Ferron Flavors Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for California Baptist (12-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Milan Acquaah added 10 points and nine rebounds and Bul Kuol had 10 points and eight rebounds. Grand Canyon […]
