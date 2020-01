Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron celebrated his selection to the NHL All-Star Game by scoring in his fourth straight contest, helping the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions,