Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Doncic, Powell lead Mavericks past Embiid-less 76ers, 109-91

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 19 points and 12 assists, Dwight Powell scored 10 of his 19 points in a decisive third quarter and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-91 on Saturday night. Powell was 5 of 6 from the field and had four of his season-high 12 rebounds in the third […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Doncic, Powell lead Mavericks past 76ers - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/C6h0ptAlXv https://t.co/bl0uFCFsKU 25 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Doncic, Powell lead Mavericks past Embiid-less 76ers. MORE: https://t.co/XGtHoD7n1Z https://t.co/4mPn5YhYfX 31 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Doncic, Powell Lead Mavericks Past 76ers Without Embiid - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/gwbfOtRyPB 42 minutes ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Luka Doncic had 19 points and 12 assists, Dwight Powell scored 10 of his 18 points in a decisive third quarter as the @dalla… 45 minutes ago

69Sports

WFMZ-TV 69 Sports The #Sixers fall on the road to the Mavericks. Recap: https://t.co/mzIYJuJ5UR 45 minutes ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @FOX29philly: Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell lead Mavericks past Joel Embiid-less 76ers, 109-91 https://t.co/F0UPH8DSAL 51 minutes ago

adi7anand

adi RT @AP_Sports: Doncic, Powell lead Mavericks past Embiid-less 76ers, 109-91. @apschuyler >> https://t.co/7paK0T49TG 55 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Doncic, Powell lead Mavericks past Embiid-less 76ers - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/21akvG5hK6 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.