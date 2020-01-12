Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PM Modi's Sunday schedule: From observing Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary to addressing youth at Belur Math

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The day is especially important because it is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and also the National Youth Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Nick Jonas on first wedding anniversary [Video]Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Nick Jonas on first wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Nick Jonas on first wedding anniversary The actress thanked her husband for "finding her" on their special day. The 'Baywatch' actress and the pop star celebrated the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:03Published

Aishwarya celebrates her father’s birth anniversary with Aaradhya as day of smiles [Video]Aishwarya celebrates her father’s birth anniversary with Aaradhya as day of smiles

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her father’s birth anniversary at an event organised by an NGO.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

On Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to address youth from Belur Math, kick-off Kolkata Port Trust 150th anniversary event

PM Modi will also inaugurate an upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin-Kolkata unit at Netaji Subhas dry dock. He will return to Delhi after the programme.
Zee News

Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Why is National Youth Day celebrated on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti?


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dna

DNA PM Modi's Sunday schedule: From observing Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary to addressing youth at Belur Math |… https://t.co/owHXE1M3xK 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.