Allu Arjun: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru clash 'mutual decision'

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Allu Arjun spoke up on his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and how he, Rajinikanth and Mahesh Babu mutually decided on the Sankranti releases, including Darbar and Sarileru Neekevvaru
