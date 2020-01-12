Maradu apartments demolition: Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram to be razed on January 12 Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Jain Coral Cove is scheduled to be brought down at 11 a.m. while the Golden Kayaloram will be brought down at 2 p.m. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this S Anandan Maradu apartments demolition: First siren sounded for razing Jain Coral Cove. LIVE coverage #Maradu #MaraduFlats https://t.co/uHcy19oTpP 34 minutes ago ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Maradu apartments demolition: Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram to be razed on January 12 - The Hindu https://t.co/wu5hF1IQTd 1 hour ago SanthanamVaidya Most impactful judgement by Courts... Builders should fear violation! Maradu apartments demolition: Jain Coral Cove… https://t.co/IBwrKBdygi 1 hour ago The Indian Express RT @IExpressSouth: @IeMalayalam The debris that accumulates as a result of the demolition is likely to rise up to 2-3 storeys in the case o… 1 day ago Express South @IeMalayalam The debris that accumulates as a result of the demolition is likely to rise up to 2-3 storeys in the c… https://t.co/k2hstIFAzi 1 day ago