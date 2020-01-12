Global  

Maradu apartments demolition: Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram to be razed on January 12

Hindu Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The Jain Coral Cove is scheduled to be brought down at 11 a.m. while the Golden Kayaloram will be brought down at 2 p.m.
