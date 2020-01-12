Global  

Titans stun top-seeded Ravens, seal spot in AFC Championship Game

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
One week after toppling the defending champion Patriots, the Titans delivered another dazzling performance in beating the top-seeded Ravens.
News video: Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans

Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans 00:26

 Ravens running back Mark Ingram was back at practice Thursday, after being out since he was injured December 22. Katie Johnston reports.

With Less Than 24 Hours Until Ravens-Titans Game, Fans' Excitement Grows [Video]With Less Than 24 Hours Until Ravens-Titans Game, Fans' Excitement Grows

It's now less than 24 hours until the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans, and fans are getting excited!

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:52Published

Titans to face Ravens in Baltimore [Video]Titans to face Ravens in Baltimore

Fans and athletes are already in Baltimore for the playoff game between the Titans and Ravens.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:22Published


Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with xx-xx win

Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with xx-xx winDerrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the Tennessee Titans' 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens
FOX Sports Also reported by •Pro Football TalkDenver PostSeattle TimesThe AgeNYTimes.comReutersCBC.ca

2020 NFL playoffs: Titans stun Ravens with trick play that ends with Derrick Henry throwing a touchdown pass

The Ravens definitely didn't see this coming
CBS Sports

