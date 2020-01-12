Global  

Malta: Robert Abela elected new PM after crisis over journalist's murder

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Robert Abela is the new Labour Party leader, after Joseph Muscat resigned over a journalist's murder.
News video: Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder 02:21

 Robert Abela will replace Joseph Muscat who was forced to announce his resignation after mass protests in December.

Recent related news from verified sources

Malta: Robert Abela to replace scandal-tarnished Joseph Muscat as PM

Robert Abela will be sworn in on Monday. Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to resign over a probe into the murder of an investigative journalist.
Deutsche Welle

Malta's Labour Party elects Abela to succeed PM Muscat in wake of journalist murder probe

Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall over the murder of an investigative...
France 24


