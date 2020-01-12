Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP: #UPDATE Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier after he was elected leader of the Labour Party, meaning he aut… 4 minutes ago

Amber Twemlow ❤️❤️🌈😇 RT @BBCNews: Malta: Robert Abela elected new PM after crisis over journalist's murder https://t.co/qjtbvtGd7A 7 minutes ago

/r/worldnews Malta: Robert Abela elected new PM after crisis over journalist's murder https://t.co/ZGEBNiwDAx 8 minutes ago

BG...70 Good riddance to Muscat who OPENLY detested the UK for wanting away from the EU gravy train. BBC News - Malta: Rob… https://t.co/cb1CvAxGy4 9 minutes ago

Post of Asia Robert Abela elected as Malta’s new PM https://t.co/pLBQc30jN0 https://t.co/DfQeXTGPc9 20 minutes ago

Wolmers B Sociology RT @BBCWorld: Malta: Robert Abela elected new PM after crisis over journalist's murder https://t.co/ID9bypC66k 36 minutes ago