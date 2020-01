Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 17 points as Murray State beat Tennessee Tech 81-69 on Saturday night. DaQuan Smith added 16 points for the Racers, while Jaiveon Eaves chipped in 15. Anthony Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Murray State (11-5, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. […] 👓 View full article