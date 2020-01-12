Archibald scores 14 to carry Louisiana Tech over UTEP 64-61

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Amorie Archibald had 14 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat UTEP 64-61 on Saturday night. Derric Jean had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (12-4, 3-1 Conference USA). DaQuan Bracey added 12 points. Louisiana Tech totaled 30 second-half points, a season low for the team. Bryson Williams had 17 points and […]

