Bumrah set to receive Polly Umrigar Award: BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for being the best international...

Jasprit Bumrah, Poonam Yadav to be honoured with Polly Umrigar Award Bumrah made his international debut against Australia in January 2016 and since then he has never looked back.

Zee News 1 hour ago



