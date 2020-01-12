Global  

Bumrah set to receive Polly Umrigar Award: BCCI

Hindu Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The world’s leading pacer will be honoured during the BCCI Annual Awards.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for being the best international...
Sify

Jasprit Bumrah, Poonam Yadav to be honoured with Polly Umrigar Award

Bumrah made his international debut against Australia in January 2016 and since then he has never looked back. 
Zee News


