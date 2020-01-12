Hifter’s forces say they’ll abide by Libya ceasefire deal
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Benghazi, LIBYA (AP) — Libya’s east-based forces have announced that they will abide by a Russia- and Turkey-brokered ceasefire starting Sunday, in a last-minute reversal. The Libyan Arab Armed Forces, which are led by ex-general Khalifa Hifter, said in a video statement that the ceasefire would take effect starting early Sunday. They said any violations […]
Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday that Khalifa Haftar, commander of forces in eastern Libya, had been positive about a ceasefire deal drafted at talks in... Reuters Also reported by •Sify •France 24
