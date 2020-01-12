Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

UK’s Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
UK’s Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meetingLONDON: Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple’s shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties. Harry’s father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his elder brother Prince William, will also attend the meeting, due to take place on Monday at the queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, a Buckingham Palace source told Reuters. Meghan, an American former TV actress, will try to join via...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Are Stepping Away From Their Royal Life

Prince Harry And Meghan Are Stepping Away From Their Royal Life 00:33

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain’s royal family. The newlywed couple and new parents said they plan to spend more time in North America. According to Reuters, the announcement is rumored to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise. Harry...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen calls for meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's future [Video]Queen calls for meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's future

A Palace source has said Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are to sit down at Sandringham on Monday.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well [Video]Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well

According to Reuters, talks about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's future plans are going well. On Saturday, a royal source said that the royal family should reach an agreement within..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's...
Reuters

The Queen and Prince Harry set for 'crisis talks' over his and Meghan Markle's future

The head of state will be joined at her private Norfolk estate of Sandringham by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for the crunch meeting - where the...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.