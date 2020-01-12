Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serena Williams breaks 3-year title drought at ASB Classic

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Serena Williams broke a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic. Williams hadn’t won a title since the Australian Open singles in January, 2017, and not since she became a mother to her daughter […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020 [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020

Serena Williams will treat herself this year The tennis star admits she finds it hard to treat herself and would describe herself as the "most boring spender ever" so she is planning to get herself..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Serena Williams will treat herself this year [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself this year

Serena Williams has vowed that she will treat herself to some new jewellery this year.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Serena ends 3-year title drought at ASB Classic

Serena Williams broke a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic in...
ESPN Also reported by •News24Japan TodayNew Zealand HeraldDeutsche WelleWorldNewsThe Age

Williams beats wind, Giorgi in Auckland 1st round

Williams beats wind, Giorgi in Auckland 1st roundSerena Williams kept her cool to win at the ASB Classic in her first singles match of 2020
FOX Sports Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.