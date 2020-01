BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards on 30 carries and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis to lead the Tennessee Titans to a stunning 28-12 win over the Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff game at Baltimore. Ryan Tannehill threw for just 88 yards but had two scoring passes, including […]

