Serena ends WTA title drought, will donate winnings to bushfire relief Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Serena Williams overpowered Jessica Pegula in the Auckland Classic final, and announced that her $62,300 winner's cheque will be donated to an Australian bushfire charity fund. 👓 View full article

