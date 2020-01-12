Global  

Serena ends WTA title drought, will donate winnings to bushfire relief

The Age Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams overpowered Jessica Pegula in the Auckland Classic final, and announced that her $62,300 winner's cheque will be donated to an Australian bushfire charity fund.
