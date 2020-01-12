Global  

Nadal defeat a lesson for top-10 bound de Minaur: Hewitt

The Age Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Lleyton Hewitt has been around Alex de Minaur long enough to know he was destined for the world's top 10. De Minaur's performances through the ATP Cup now has the rest of the world on the same page.
