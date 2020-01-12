Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serena Williams ends 3-year title drought, donates winnings to Australia fire victims

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
American tennis legend Serena Williams broke a three-year dry spell with a win at the Auckland Classic on Sunday. It was the athlete's first title win since becoming a mother.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020 [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020

Serena Williams will treat herself this year The tennis star admits she finds it hard to treat herself and would describe herself as the "most boring spender ever" so she is planning to get herself..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Serena Williams will treat herself this year [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself this year

Serena Williams has vowed that she will treat herself to some new jewellery this year.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Serena ends 3-year title drought with Auckland title

Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought when she overcame a sluggish start to beat outsider Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic.
News24 Also reported by •The AgeSeattle TimesWorldNewsBBC News

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki donate items to Australian bush fire relief

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki donate items to Australian bush fire reliefSerena Williams' autographed dress, a tennis ball signed by the former world No. 1 and Caroline Wozniacki, and a training session with Williams' coach are up for...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •News24BBC NewsWorldNewsSifyMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.