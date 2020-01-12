Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Young LNP slammed over protest video shaming drag queens

The Age Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Queensland's Young LNP is facing a fresh wave of criticism after a video shaming two Brisbane drag queens has emerged on social media. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

librarian_musn

Jeremy de Korte According to the Queensland LNP, the UQ Young Liberal Branch, that saw fit to invade a public library, have been un… https://t.co/vYSk49xntM 38 seconds ago

Rusty1808

💧Rusty 🐯🏆🐯 RT @brisbanetimes: Young LNP slammed over protest video shaming drag queens https://t.co/rXVW243sNY 3 minutes ago

Jaciatel

Jessica RT @antmandan: What an absolutely shameful, intimidating and hate-filled display by these small-minded LNP bigots. I hope that @UQ_News is… 7 minutes ago

DubPauly

PaulyDub https://t.co/1qgdsWwgvt #DragQueens ..how's the attention seeking young bigot seeking out the person filming just t… https://t.co/CeC12Ew3Sa 10 minutes ago

avava45

dawn lambie RT @pixilated0: @CarlDPayne Would this article be of any help? "Young LNP slammed over protest video shaming drag queens" https://t.co/xCv… 13 minutes ago

ashu171087

ashutosh arun I don't know what part of LNP's ideology and practice is actually "Liberal" that they proudly use it in their name!… https://t.co/hOnVbAUwog 16 minutes ago

RickHargreaves

Richard Hargreaves RT @LydiaLynch101: President of the University of Queensland's Liberal National Club is seen chanting "drag queens are not for kids" alongs… 24 minutes ago

pixilated0

pixilated0 @CarlDPayne Would this article be of any help? "Young LNP slammed over protest video shaming drag queens" https://t.co/xCvV7HtyYa 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.