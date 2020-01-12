Global  

Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020: Samantha Akkineni & Chiranjeevi honoured; full list of winners revealed

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
While Samantha Akkineni was best actress for Majili as well as Oh Baby, Chiranjeevi won best actor for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: The complete winners list


Indian Express

Samantha Akkineni thought people would either scold or appreciate her for 'Super Deluxe'

Samantha Akkineni won Best Actor Female - Special Mention Jury for Super Deluxe at Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020
DNA

