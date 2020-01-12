Global  

A Texas school district lost $2.3 million in a phishing email scam, police say

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
A Texas school district lost $2.3 million in a phishing email scam, police say(CNN)Texas authorities and the FBI are investigating after the Manor Independent School District lost about $2.3 million in a phishing email scam, the school system said in a news release. There were three separate fraudulent transactions...
News video: School District Offers Video Training to Help California Students Report Shooting Threats

School District Offers Video Training to Help California Students Report Shooting Threats 01:55

 Underlying tensions surrounding school shootings are one of the reasons the Lodi Unified School District will implement the anonymous reporting system known as Say Something.

steve_principal

Principal Steve A Texas school district lost $2.3 million in a phishing email scam, police say https://t.co/TuIcJdrwys 35 minutes ago

SVPR_Sweetheart

Lise Feng Manor Independent #School District in #Texas, lost $2.3 million to a #phishing scam involving 3 #fraudulent transac… https://t.co/qSJ0AD9kDu 53 minutes ago

KDRV

NewsWatch 12 Texas authorities and the FBI are investigating after the Manor Independent School District lost about $2.3 million… https://t.co/17OUN4no8Q 53 minutes ago

Menfloza

🇲🇽Mando Calrissian🇲🇽 RT @fox6now: Texas school district lost $2.3 million in phishing email scam, police say https://t.co/5fBaf6B7Rt https://t.co/3gb5MjKvmn 2 hours ago

fox6now

FOX6 News Texas school district lost $2.3 million in phishing email scam, police say https://t.co/5fBaf6B7Rt https://t.co/3gb5MjKvmn 2 hours ago

595moore

leighton moore A Texas school district lost $2.3 million in a phishing email scam, police say - CNN https://t.co/2AF2mAIoYZ via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

IEAVoice

IEA Voice A Texas school district lost $2.3 million in a phishing email scam, police say - CNN https://t.co/dAc0QeeGQw 3 hours ago

jc_james_clark

James Clark RT @Alrossilss: A Texas school district lost $2.3 million in a #phishing email scam, police say By Christina Maxouris, CNN Updated 2:35 AM… 3 hours ago

