Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion through greenshoe option

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion through greenshoe optionDUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it has exercised its "greenshoe option" to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to a record $29.4 billion. Aramco initially raised a...
Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion by over-allotment of shares

State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it had exercised its "greenshoe option" to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising the size of its...
Reuters

Aramco's 'greenshoe option' pushes IPO to record $29.4B

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its initial public offering raised a record $29.4 billion, a figure...
Seattle Times


