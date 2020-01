MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tiny Philippine volcano that draws many tourists because of its picturesque setting amid a lake belched steam, ash and small rocks Sunday, prompting residents to flee from nearby villages and authorities to raise the danger level. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Taal Volcano in Batangas province south […]



Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: New Zealand Volcano Erupts A volcanic eruption killed at least five people and left even more missing on White Island in New Zealand on Monday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it's believed that about 100 people were on or.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:22Published on December 9, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Aleutian Islands volcano briefly erupts, sends up ash cloud ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands erupted and sent up an ash cloud, prompting an aircraft advisory. Shishaldin Volcano late...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Alaska Aleutian Islands volcano erupts again, spews ash ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands has sent up another ash cloud that could threaten aircraft, the Alaska Volcano Observatory...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this