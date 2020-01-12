PM Modi takes a dig at Mamata, asks why would Bengal implement schemes with no ‘cut money’

He said that he was in pain that benefits of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi did not reach the people of West Bengal

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Central schemes: Modi takes a dig at Mamata; CM gives event a miss I pray to God that good sense prevails over the policy-makers of Bengal, says PM

Hindu 33 minutes ago



Didi to Modi: Are you a Pakistan envoy? Taking a dig at Narendra Modi for “talking all the time about Pakistan ”, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked the PM if he was “a Pakistani...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this