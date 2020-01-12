How Harry and Meghan's 'progressive role' would rely on British taxpayer millions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent shockwaves through the British monarchy after announcing that they planned to take a 'step back' from loyal life and split their time between North America and Britain.
Reuters reports that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to Canada to be with the...
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II ended 2019 with a public plea for global harmony after a rocky year. She’s starting 2020 trying to heal disharmony within... WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBS News •Reuters