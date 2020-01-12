Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Marcus Stoinis hits Big Bash League highest score for Melbourne Stars

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Marcus Stoinis hits the highest individual score in Big Bash League history as Melbourne Stars make 219-1 against Sydney Sixers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Stoinis did not offend me: Kane Richardson reacts on homophobic slur incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Sunday reacted to the incident involving him and Marcus Stoinis in the ongoing...
Sify Also reported by •PinkNewsSydney Morning HeraldNew Zealand HeraldNews24

Maxwell fireworks powers Stars to derby win

Australian selectors' decision to overlook Glenn Maxwell for the one-day tour of India is great news for everyone watching the Big Bash League. Everyone, except...
The Age


Tweets about this

davediggle

Dave Diggle RT @BBCNewsAus: Marcus Stoinis hits Big Bash League highest score for Melbourne Stars https://t.co/rC5f4yqR4M 25 seconds ago

Reddit_Cricket

Reddit Cricket https://t.co/6K3bmeEcBi HISTORY! Marcus Stoinis hits the highest ever Big Bash score. 147* from just 79***- what an innings. #cricket 38 seconds ago

TheBiafraStar

The Biafra Star New post (Marcus Stoinis hits Big Bash League highest score for Melbourne Stars) has been published on The Biafra S… https://t.co/F0JzZxXqQ5 3 minutes ago

BBCNewsAus

BBC News Australia Marcus Stoinis hits Big Bash League highest score for Melbourne Stars https://t.co/rC5f4yqR4M 6 minutes ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT Stoinis blasted the greatest BBL ton of all time. That wasn’t the only record he broke https://t.co/tOmQDjTljH 7 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Marcus Stoinis hits Big Bash League highest score for Melbourne Stars https://t.co/4fKLGXurKT 10 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: Marcus Stoinis hits Big Bash League highest score for Melbourne Stars https://t.co/uGg5Llh68B https://t.co/sOZMwvBgB3 17 minutes ago

vipul_actually

Vipul Singh RT @FoxCricket: The biggest opening partnership in BBL history ✅ Marcus Stoinis' first T20 ton ✅ ...and the BIGGEST individual score ever… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.