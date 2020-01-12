Joe Biden discusses immigration reform during Las Vegas speech
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of more than 300 people at Rancho High School on Saturday, describing how he would support Latino issues if elected president. Biden received a warm reception, with resounding applause in an atrium of the Las Vegas school. He spent much of the event discussing the economic contributions of immigrants, immigration reform and racial tension in the country. The event was in the form of a Q&A with Héctor Sánchez Barba, leader of Mi Familia Vota and several audience members. The former vice president addressed several issues during his speech. Deportation Barba said...
Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump during a speech at a private fundraiser Thursday night in Irvine, saying the president’s recent actions in... WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times •Delawareonline
Tweets about this
Priority Date https://t.co/Nub7ea3gag Joe Biden discusses immigration reform during Las Vegas speech - Las Vegas Review-Journal… https://t.co/ADva7NeOBS 10 hours ago
topazwine RT @reviewjournal: .@JoeBiden talked about the economic contributions of immigrants, immigration reform and racial tension in the US
https:… 11 hours ago