Joe Biden discusses immigration reform during Las Vegas speech

WorldNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Joe Biden discusses immigration reform during Las Vegas speechFormer Vice President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of more than 300 people at Rancho High School on Saturday, describing how he would support Latino issues if elected president. Biden received a warm reception, with resounding applause in an atrium of the Las Vegas school. He spent much of the event discussing the economic contributions of immigrants, immigration reform and racial tension in the country. The event was in the form of a Q&A with Héctor Sánchez Barba, leader of Mi Familia Vota and several audience members. The former vice president addressed several issues during his speech. Deportation Barba said...
Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Former Vice President Joe Biden slams Trump for escalating tensions with Iran

During a speech in New York City on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration for failing to provide evidence of an "imminent...
CBS News Also reported by •euronews

Joe Biden visits Irvine home, critiques Trump’s moves in Iran

Joe Biden visits Irvine home, critiques Trump’s moves in IranFormer Vice President Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump during a speech at a private fundraiser Thursday night in Irvine, saying the president’s recent actions in...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesDelawareonline

