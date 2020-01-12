Stars' Marcus Stoinis blasts record BBL score

The World News Melbourne Stars’ Marcus Stoinis blasts record 147 not out against Sydney Sixers https://t.co/mA70S9iqaX https://t.co/ifPXuwoxuB 26 minutes ago

The Age @MelbourneStars Marcus Stoinis has smashed records with a whirlwind 147 not out in the #bbl2020 tonight at the MCG. https://t.co/rph8mH5Wlc 37 minutes ago

Mr.manoj RT @10NewsFirst: Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG against th… 38 minutes ago

10 daily Records are tumbling at the MCG, with Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' blasting the highest score in BBL… https://t.co/ROnlwgg3Lw 40 minutes ago

Racing And Sports Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG ag.… https://t.co/mVxBt3LLrB 55 minutes ago

10 News First Queensland Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG aga… https://t.co/iDN4TmL664 56 minutes ago

10 News First Perth Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG aga… https://t.co/MZPJdzV9xy 56 minutes ago