Stars' Marcus Stoinis blasts record BBL score

The Age Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The hard-hitting allrounder has belted 147 runs from 79 balls to destroy batting records at the MCG.
Marcus Stoinis hits Big Bash League highest score for Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis hits the highest individual score in Big Bash League history as Melbourne Stars make 219-1 against Sydney Sixers.
BBC News

Marcus Stoinis becomes highest run-getter in BBL

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 12 (ANI): Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis became the highest run-getter in Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.
Sify


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News Melbourne Stars’ Marcus Stoinis blasts record 147 not out against Sydney Sixers https://t.co/mA70S9iqaX https://t.co/ifPXuwoxuB 26 minutes ago

theage

The Age @MelbourneStars Marcus Stoinis has smashed records with a whirlwind 147 not out in the #bbl2020 tonight at the MCG. https://t.co/rph8mH5Wlc 37 minutes ago

Mrmanoj57514015

Mr.manoj RT @10NewsFirst: Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG against th… 38 minutes ago

10Daily

10 daily Records are tumbling at the MCG, with Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' blasting the highest score in BBL… https://t.co/ROnlwgg3Lw 40 minutes ago

RandSNewsfeed

Racing And Sports Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG ag.… https://t.co/mVxBt3LLrB 55 minutes ago

10NewsFirstQLD

10 News First Queensland Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG aga… https://t.co/iDN4TmL664 56 minutes ago

10NewsFirstPER

10 News First Perth Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG aga… https://t.co/MZPJdzV9xy 56 minutes ago

10NewsFirstMelb

10 News First Melbourne Melbourne Stars allrounder Marcus Stoinis' explosive form has continued, blasting his maiden BBL ton at the MCG aga… https://t.co/doJenp6nJx 56 minutes ago

